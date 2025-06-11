Govt warning: Avoid keeping your internet on during phone calls; here's why The warning was issued by Cyber Dost, the official handle of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Delhi:

The government has recently issued a warning that may raise concerns for many mobile users in India. This alert comes from Cyber Dost, the official handle of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The warning specifically targets users who keep their internet connection on while making phone calls. In a post, a police officer cautions that leaving your internet on during calls could allow your mobile phone to listen in on your conversations. In the video, the officer also informs users that they can check which apps have access to their microphone by navigating through the settings in Google Chrome.

To do this, users can open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot menu. From there, they should select Settings and scroll down to Site Settings to see which apps are permitted to use the microphone.

However, in practice, to review which apps have microphone access, users should navigate to their device's Settings menu, then go to Privacy and select Permission Manager. Here, they can see which apps are authorised to use the microphone or camera, and they can adjust these permissions by tapping on the respective app and choosing their desired settings.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has shared that five companies have shown interest in being part of a new program that will rate how well properties are connected digitally. These ratings will help evaluate buildings based on specific standards set by TRAI. Anil Kumar Lahoti, the Chairman of TRAI, mentioned that this system will be launched soon, and the first set of ratings might happen as early as this month. He also noted that some properties have already started asking about how this rating system works.

The new rating system will use a 'star rating' similar to those used for environmentally friendly buildings or energy efficiency. It will include both new and older buildings. TRAI hopes this initiative will motivate builders to improve the digital connectivity of older buildings to achieve a better rating. This could ultimately benefit both builders and people who use these properties.

