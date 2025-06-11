Nothing announces 'Now or Nothing' sale with hefty discount across product categories

Nothing has kicked off the Now or Nothing sale, presenting a range of limited-time offers across its smartphone and accessory lineup. This exciting event will take place from June 11 to June 15, 2025, on platforms like Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and various leading retail stores. Interested buyers can take advantage of exclusive discounts, exchange options, and enticing pricing throughout this period. As part of the ‘Now or Nothing Sale,’ the Phone (3a) will be priced at Rs 22,999, along with a Rs 2,000 bank offer, down from its launch price of Rs 24,000.
Similarly, the Phone (3a) Pro will be available for Rs 26,999 during the sale, featuring a Rs 1,000 price cut plus the same Rs 2,000 bank discount, having originally launched at Rs 29,999. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has also seen a price reduction, now available for Rs 17,999 with a Rs 1,000 bank offer.
Additionally, the offers extend to Nothing buds and accessories. During the sale, customers can snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just Rs 5,499, while the Nothing Ear will be offered at a special price of Rs 8,499. There are also attractive deals on accessories, including CMF Cables available in 1.8m and 1m variants, and the 140W Charger at an unbeatable price.
Nothing’s Now or Nothing Sale offers:
|
Smartphones
|
Product
|
Sale Price
|
Offer Details
|
Phone (3a Pro)
|
Rs 26,999
|
Includes Rs 1,000 price discount + Rs 2,000 bank offer
|
Phone (3a)
|
Rs 22,999
|
Includes Rs 2,000 bank offer
|
CMF Phone 2 Pro
|
Rs 17,999
|
Includes Rs 1,000 bank offer
|
CMF Audio
|
Product
|
Sale Price
|
Discount
|
CMF Buds
|
Rs 1,999
|
Rs 300 off
|
CMF Neckband Pro
|
Rs 1,899
|
Rs 200 off
|
CMF Buds Pro
|
Rs2,499
|
Rs 500 off
|
CMF Buds Pro 2
|
Rs 3,499
|
Rs 800 off
|
Nothing Ear (a)
|
Rs 5,499
|
Rs 2,500 off
|
Nothing Ear
|
Rs 8,499
|
Rs 3,500 off
|
CMF Wearables
|
Product
|
Sale Price
|
Discount
|
CMF Watch Pro
|
Rs 2,999
|
Rs 1500 off
|
CMF Watch Pro 2
|
Rs 4,199
|
Rs 800 off
|
Charging & Accessories
|
Product
|
Sale Price
|
Discount
|
Nothing 100W Charger
|
Rs 2,999
|
Rs 1,000 off
|
Nothing 140W Charger
|
Rs 3,499
|
Rs 1,500 off
|
CMF Power 33W
|
Rs 999
|
Rs 300 off
|
CMF Power 65W
|
Rs 2,499
|
Rs 500 off
|
CMF 45W Charger
|
Rs 2,299
|
Rs 200 off
|
CMF 1m Cable
|
Rs 599
|
Rs 400 off
|
CMF 1.8m Cable
|
Rs 799
|
Rs 700 off
Meanwhile, Nothing has announced the upcoming launch of the Phone (3), set for July 1 at 10:30 PM IST. CEO Carl Pei has also revealed that the Nothing Headphone (1) will launch on the same day, representing the company's first foray into the over-ear audio category. The global launch event will be held in Nothing’s home turf, London, UK.
