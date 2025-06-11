Advertisement
  4. Nothing announces 'Now or Nothing' sale with hefty discount across product categories

The Nothing's Now or Nothing Sale is live from June 11 to June 15. Interested buyers can claim exclusive discounts, exchange options, and attractive pricing during this period.

Nothing announces 'Now or Nothing' sale Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Nothing has kicked off the Now or Nothing sale, presenting a range of limited-time offers across its smartphone and accessory lineup. This exciting event will take place from June 11 to June 15, 2025, on platforms like Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and various leading retail stores. Interested buyers can take advantage of exclusive discounts, exchange options, and enticing pricing throughout this period. As part of the ‘Now or Nothing Sale,’ the Phone (3a) will be priced at Rs 22,999, along with a Rs 2,000 bank offer, down from its launch price of Rs 24,000. 

Similarly, the Phone (3a) Pro will be available for Rs 26,999 during the sale, featuring a Rs 1,000 price cut plus the same Rs 2,000 bank discount, having originally launched at Rs 29,999. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has also seen a price reduction, now available for Rs 17,999 with a Rs 1,000 bank offer.

Additionally, the offers extend to Nothing buds and accessories. During the sale, customers can snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just Rs 5,499, while the Nothing Ear will be offered at a special price of Rs 8,499. There are also attractive deals on accessories, including CMF Cables available in 1.8m and 1m variants, and the 140W Charger at an unbeatable price.

Nothing’s Now or Nothing Sale offers:

Smartphones

Product

Sale Price

Offer Details

Phone (3a Pro)

Rs 26,999

Includes Rs 1,000 price discount + Rs 2,000 bank offer

Phone (3a)

Rs 22,999

Includes Rs 2,000 bank offer

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Rs 17,999

Includes Rs 1,000 bank offer

CMF Audio

Product

Sale Price

Discount

CMF Buds

Rs 1,999

Rs 300 off

CMF Neckband Pro

Rs 1,899

Rs 200 off

CMF Buds Pro

Rs2,499

Rs 500 off

CMF Buds Pro 2

Rs 3,499

Rs 800 off

Nothing Ear (a)

Rs 5,499

Rs 2,500 off

Nothing Ear

Rs 8,499

Rs 3,500 off

CMF Wearables

Product

Sale Price

Discount

CMF Watch Pro

Rs 2,999

Rs 1500 off

CMF Watch Pro 2

Rs 4,199

Rs 800 off

Charging & Accessories

Product

Sale Price

Discount

Nothing 100W Charger

Rs 2,999

Rs 1,000 off

Nothing 140W Charger

Rs 3,499

Rs 1,500 off

CMF Power 33W

Rs 999

Rs 300 off

CMF Power 65W

Rs 2,499

Rs 500 off

CMF 45W Charger

Rs 2,299

Rs 200 off

CMF 1m Cable

Rs 599

Rs 400 off

CMF 1.8m Cable

Rs 799

Rs 700 off

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced the upcoming launch of the Phone (3), set for July 1 at 10:30 PM IST. CEO Carl Pei has also revealed that the Nothing Headphone (1) will launch on the same day, representing the company's first foray into the over-ear audio category. The global launch event will be held in Nothing’s home turf, London, UK.

