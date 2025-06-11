Nothing announces 'Now or Nothing' sale with hefty discount across product categories The Nothing's Now or Nothing Sale is live from June 11 to June 15. Interested buyers can claim exclusive discounts, exchange options, and attractive pricing during this period.

New Delhi:

Nothing has kicked off the Now or Nothing sale, presenting a range of limited-time offers across its smartphone and accessory lineup. This exciting event will take place from June 11 to June 15, 2025, on platforms like Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and various leading retail stores. Interested buyers can take advantage of exclusive discounts, exchange options, and enticing pricing throughout this period. As part of the ‘Now or Nothing Sale,’ the Phone (3a) will be priced at Rs 22,999, along with a Rs 2,000 bank offer, down from its launch price of Rs 24,000.

Similarly, the Phone (3a) Pro will be available for Rs 26,999 during the sale, featuring a Rs 1,000 price cut plus the same Rs 2,000 bank discount, having originally launched at Rs 29,999. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has also seen a price reduction, now available for Rs 17,999 with a Rs 1,000 bank offer.

Additionally, the offers extend to Nothing buds and accessories. During the sale, customers can snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just Rs 5,499, while the Nothing Ear will be offered at a special price of Rs 8,499. There are also attractive deals on accessories, including CMF Cables available in 1.8m and 1m variants, and the 140W Charger at an unbeatable price.

Nothing’s Now or Nothing Sale offers:

Smartphones Product Sale Price Offer Details Phone (3a Pro) Rs 26,999 Includes Rs 1,000 price discount + Rs 2,000 bank offer Phone (3a) Rs 22,999 Includes Rs 2,000 bank offer CMF Phone 2 Pro Rs 17,999 Includes Rs 1,000 bank offer CMF Audio Product Sale Price Discount CMF Buds Rs 1,999 Rs 300 off CMF Neckband Pro Rs 1,899 Rs 200 off CMF Buds Pro Rs2 ,499 Rs 500 off CMF Buds Pro 2 Rs 3,499 Rs 800 off Nothing Ear (a) Rs 5,499 Rs 2,500 off Nothing Ear Rs 8,499 Rs 3,500 off CMF Wearables Product Sale Price Discount CMF Watch Pro Rs 2,999 Rs 1500 off CMF Watch Pro 2 Rs 4,199 Rs 800 off Charging & Accessories Product Sale Price Discount Nothing 100W Charger Rs 2,999 Rs 1,000 off Nothing 140W Charger Rs 3,499 Rs 1,500 off CMF Power 33W Rs 999 Rs 300 off CMF Power 65W Rs 2,499 Rs 500 off CMF 45W Charger Rs 2,299 Rs 200 off CMF 1m Cable Rs 599 Rs 400 off CMF 1.8m Cable Rs 799 Rs 700 off

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced the upcoming launch of the Phone (3), set for July 1 at 10:30 PM IST. CEO Carl Pei has also revealed that the Nothing Headphone (1) will launch on the same day, representing the company's first foray into the over-ear audio category. The global launch event will be held in Nothing’s home turf, London, UK.

