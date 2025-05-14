Will India procure S-500 after the success of S-400? Key differences between two air defence missile systems In light of the success of the S-400, Russia has offered joint production of the S-500 missile system to India. As per reports, the S-500 is set to be an even more powerful system, surpassing the capabilities of the S-400.

India's "Operation Sindoor" has sent shockwaves through Pakistan, following Indian airstrikes that caused significant damage to several terrorist bases and airbases in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks on cities near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. However, India successfully thwarted these attacks, with a major role played by its formidable air defence system, the S-400, which was procured from Russia.

In light of the success of the S-400, Russia has offered joint production of the S-500 missile system to India. As per reports, the S-500 is set to be an even more powerful system, surpassing the capabilities of the S-400. This next-generation system could significantly enhance India's defence capabilities, offering an even stronger shield against aerial threats in the future.

S-400 Vs S-500 missile systems

The S-400 and S-500 are two of Russia's most advanced air defence missile systems that offer enhanced capabilities in protecting against aerial threats. While both are designed to safeguard countries from a range of airborne dangers, including aircraft, missiles, and drones, the S-500 represents a more advanced evolution of the S-400 system, providing superior range, precision, and multi-layered defence.

Here's a look at the key differences between these two systems:

1. Range and coverage

S-400: The S-400 is designed to engage targets at distances up to 400 kilometres, which makes it one of the most formidable air defence systems currently in service. It is capable of targeting a wide range of aerial threats from fighter jets to ballistic missiles.

S-500: The S-500 takes this capability a step further, with an operational range of up to 600 kilometers. It not only extends its reach against traditional threats but also provides enhanced anti-ballistic missile capabilities which enables it to engage more advanced and faster targets.

2. Target tracking and engagement

S-400: The S-400 is capable of tracking up to 80 targets simultaneously and can engage six different types of targets at once. It is known for its high accuracy in intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and other flying objects.

S-500: One of the most significant upgrades in this system is its ability to track and engage up to 100 targets simultaneously. Moreover, it can counter high-speed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and hypersonic weapons, which makes it a more advanced system capable of dealing with emerging threats.

3. Missile types and interception

S-400: The system uses four types of missiles (40N6, 48N6, 9M96E, and 9M96E2), offering flexibility in countering various threats that include tactical ballistic missiles, aircraft, and drones. The S-400 can intercept targets flying at speeds of up to Mach 14.

S-500: The S-500 can use more advanced missile types, including the 40N6E, which is capable of intercepting targets traveling at speeds up to Mach 20. This missile can also counter missiles at much higher altitudes than the S-400, such as satellites and objects in low Earth orbit (LEO), a capability that the S-400 does not have.

4. Anti-hypersonic and space capabilities

S-400: While the S-400 is capable of dealing with ballistic and cruise missiles, it is not specifically designed to combat hypersonic weapons or threats from space.

S-500: The S-500's key advantage over the S-400 is its anti-hypersonic capabilities. It is designed to intercept and destroy hypersonic missiles, which travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5. Furthermore, the S-500 can engage objects in space, such as satellites, which gives it a strategic advantage in countering threats from advanced missile systems and space-based assets.

5. Deployment and integration

S-400: The S-400 has already been deployed in several countries, including India, China, and Turkey. It is a proven system and well integrated into existing defense infrastructures.

S-500: The S-500 is still in the final stages of development and is expected to be fully operational in the next few years. Once operational, it will enhance the air defense systems of Russia and its allies, potentially replacing or augmenting the S-400 in certain regions.

6. Cost and availability

S-400: The S-400 is more affordable than the S-500 which makes it an attractive option for countries looking to enhance their air defence capabilities at a lower cost. It is already in service and has a track record of reliability.

S-500: The S-500 is expected to be more expensive due to its advanced capabilities, which might limit its widespread deployment initially. However, its ability to defend against future threats, particularly hypersonic weapons and space-based systems, makes it an investment for the future.

Will India eye next-gen air shield?

The S-500 represents the next generation of missile defence, offering significantly enhanced capabilities. It is expected to play a crucial role in addressing emerging threats, including hypersonic missiles and space-based weapons. As the S-500 becomes operational, it is likely to complement or even replace the S-400 in certain scenarios, particularly in the defence of critical national assets. For countries like India, which have already acquired the S-400 system, the prospect of the S-500 being available in the near future will only strengthen their defence posture, keeping them at the cutting edge of air defence technology.

