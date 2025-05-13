Operation Sindoor: How India's four-layered robust air defence system foiled Pakistan attacks? Explained Operation Sindoor has not only demonstrated India's offensive precision but also the airtight resilience of its defence setup. The integrated air defence network has shown that India can not only hit back hard but also defend with clinical efficiency.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, top Indian defence officials revealed that the Indian Armed Forces successfully repelled multiple Pakistani offensive attempts between May 7 and 10, with the help of a well-coordinated, multi-layered air defence (AD) system. The robust network of radar systems, missile batteries, and real-time interception capabilities played a crucial role in neutralising aerial threats and preventing major damage to both military and civilian targets.

At a special briefing held by the Ministry of Defence, senior officials shared details on how India's integrated air defence grid, spread across strategic locations, was activated the moment Pakistani drones, fighter aircraft, and surface-to-surface missiles attempted to breach Indian airspace. The system responded promptly and intercepted most of the hostile projectiles mid-air, thereby safeguarding crucial infrastructure including airbases, radar posts, logistics hubs, and populated urban zones.

The air defence system, built on a four-layered structure, included long-range surveillance radars, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, Akash missile systems, and very short-range air defence missile system. Officials emphasised that this grid, operated in both offensive and defensive modes, was instrumental in absorbing and deflecting the barrage of attempted retaliatory strikes by Pakistan in the days following India’s targeted cross-border operation against terror camps.

What are the four layers of India's air defence system?

First Layer: The innermost layer of the air defence system is designed to counter very short-range aerial threats, especially low-altitude drones and aircraft. This layer comprises a range of systems including the L-70 anti-aircraft guns, Igla and Strela man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), ZU-23-2B twin-barrel guns, as well as tracked platforms like the Shilka and Tunguska. These systems are capable of engaging targets within a 10-kilometre radius, offering a crucial shield against immediate airborne dangers. Second Layer: It is referred to as the point defence layer, and is responsible for safeguarding vital installations and high-value locations. This layer is equipped with short-range surface-to-air missile systems including Akash, Spyder, Samar, Pechora, and Osa-AK. These systems are designed to intercept incoming aerial threats within a range of up to 50 kilometres, providing a focused and effective defensive cover over specific strategic zones. Third Layer: It features medium-range missile systems designed to engage aerial threats at extended distances. This layer includes the indigenous Akash system and the Indo-Israeli Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). Among the key assets in this tier are missile platforms like Barak and Rakshak, which can neutralise incoming targets up to 100 kilometres away, forming a robust shield against high-altitude and long-distance threats. Fourth Layer: Forming the fourth and outermost layer of India's air defence architecture is the Russian-origin S-400 Triumph system. Renowned for its advanced capabilities, the S-400 can detect, track, and eliminate incoming threats—be it enemy aircraft or missiles—from distances of up to 400 kilometres. This system allows for interception well before hostile targets approach Indian airspace, providing a formidable long-range protective barrier.

(Image Source : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)The graphical representation of a multi-layered air defence system.

India's air defence system effectively counteracts border threats

Amid continued drone intrusions and shelling from across the border, the Indian Army had activated its air defence systems with significant success. The multi-tiered approach ensures rapid detection, tracking, and interception of hostile aerial objects. Once a threat is identified, the interception process is launched immediately. Enemy aircraft are engaged by Indian Air Force fighter jets, while incoming projectiles, drones, and aircraft are countered using surface-to-air missile systems like the Russian-origin S-400 and the indigenous Akash. Low-flying aerial threats are also tackled using anti-aircraft guns deployed along sensitive zones.

India also employed electronic warfare capabilities to jam adversary communications, adding another layer of strategic advantage in the ongoing tensions. The S-400 missile system, known for its long-range precision, can detect and eliminate targets such as strategic bombers, fighter jets, spy planes, drones, and ballistic missiles from distances up to 380 kilometres. On the other hand, the portable Igla-S missiles, also of Russian origin, provide short-range defence with a six-kilometre engagement range.

(Image Source : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE )The image shows the multilayered counter-drone and air defence grid

Key role of the Akash missile system

Among the standout performers has been the Indian-developed Akash missile system. Lauded by defence analysts, the Akash successfully intercepted multiple airborne threats during the recent hostilities and reinforced its role as a crucial component of India’s air defence shield. The Akash missile features a solid-fuel, ramjet propulsion system, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 2.5 to 3.5 (up to 4,200 km/h). It has an operational range of 4.5 to 25 km and can engage targets at altitudes of up to 18 km. The system uses command guidance, a digital autopilot, and includes self-destruct mechanisms to minimise collateral damage in case of target miss. Each missile is capable of carrying a 60 kg warhead, which can be conventional or nuclear. The system boasts a kill probability of 88% with a single missile and up to 99% when fired in a salvo of two.

(Image Source : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)Akash missile system.

