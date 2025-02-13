Trade, tariffs, immigration: How PM Modi-Trump meeting crucial for India’s bilateral relationship | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK How PM Modi-Trump meeting crucial for India’s bilateral relationship?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in the US for a two-day visit. His visit to the US comes at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials welcomed PM Modi at the airport. Interestingly, this is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a meeting with US President Trump.

How PM Modi-Trump meeting crucial for India?

This time the official visit of PM Modi to the US makes it crucial as he is the fourth foreign leader to be hosted by the White House since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025. More significantly, this is the earliest visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the presidency of any US President in the near past.

PM Modi's visit to the White House comes as Trump is in the fourth week of his second presidency. From the time of inauguration, Trump has met only Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah.

Trade and tariffs

President Trump is taking additional action to upset the world trade system, with plans to sign an order this week that would require that US tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries. Notably, the trade tariffs are another major irritant in his relationship as Trump has imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, and has described India as a "tariff king" and "abuser" of tariffs.

Recently, Trump has also announced a 25% tariff on aluminium and steel imports with “no exemptions, no exceptions” for any country.

In the wake of these developments, several Indian companies are expressing concerned about the impact of these tariffs on domestic steel prices and the risk of losing out in the US steel market. It should be noted that India has already slashed tariffs on high-end motorcycles and electric batteries ahead of PM Modi's visit.

During their visit, these two leaders are expected to discuss expanded spending on defense equipment and potentially announce new deals. PM Modi can also point to recent reductions in Indian tariffs on high-end American motorcycles and the prospect of lower duties on goods like bourbon and pecans, which are produced mainly in Republican states.

Immigration and deportation

Another key issue that may be discussed during PM Modi's visit is the humane treatment of Indian deportees. Recently, the US sent back a first batch of 104 Indian illegal immigrants, and another 800 individuals are expected to be deported soon. In this regard, the Indian government has registered concerns over the mistreatment of its citizens and is seeking assurances from the US.

Right now, there are over 7.25 lakh immigrants in the US, of which about 20,000 are identified for deportation. Hence, this time, the PM Modi-Trump meet would hope to ensure the legal channels for Indians to move to the US for study, work or tourism remains clear.