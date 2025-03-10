Mark Carney set to replace Justin Trudeau, here's how Canada's new Prime Minister was picked | EXPLAINED Born on March 16, 1965, Carney has long been regarded as one of Canada's most accomplished public servants. His steady hand at the helm of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 was instrumental in guiding the country through the global financial crisis.

In a significant moment for Canadian politics, the Liberal Party has elected Mark Carney as its new leader, paving the way for him to succeed Justin Trudeau as the next Prime Minister of Canada. Carney, a seasoned economist and former central banker, clinched a decisive victory on the first ballot of the leadership race, which was conducted after Trudeau announced his decision to step down in early January following internal party dissent and the high-profile resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

59-year-old Carney, who previously served as the Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, had long been considered the frontrunner throughout the two-month campaign. His steady leadership style and policy experience helped him emerge as the clear choice among party members.

In the final count, Carney outpaced strong contenders including former cabinet minister Karina Gould, former finance minister and deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, and businessman and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis. All four candidates received warm applause as they entered the venue, each taking a moment to thank their supporters and celebrate the renewed energy within the party. Notably, Carney has never held elected office and is not a member of Parliament. It is not yet known in which riding Carney will run. However, he has announced that he will campaign for a seat in the House of Commons in the next election.

How was the new PM elected?

Unlike parliamentary systems in countries like Australia and the United Kingdom -- where Prime Ministers are chosen by lawmakers and can be amoothly replaced -- Canada follows a more inclusive and grassroots-driven model for leadership transitions. When Justin Trudeau announced his resignation earlier this year, it automatically triggered a leadership contest within the Liberal Party. In Canada, political party leaders are elected through open internal contests, not by sitting legislators. Any Canadian citizen or permanent resident can register as a party member, free of cost, and vote in the leadership race. This democratic process is structured to reflect support across the entire country.

The contest is based on a ranked ballot system in each of the country’s 343 parliamentary constituencies, known as ridings. Each riding is assigned 100 points, distributed among candidates proportionally based on the vote share they receive locally. This ensures that a candidate with national appeal emerges as the winner.

Voters in each riding rank the leadership candidates in order of preference. For example, if Candidate A earns 60% of the votes and Candidate B receives 40%, they are awarded 60 and 40 points respectively for that riding. This process is repeated nationwide, and if no candidate crosses the 50% threshold in the first count, the one with the fewest points is eliminated. Their votes are then redistributed to the remaining contenders based on second-choice rankings. This continues until one candidate secures a majority of the total points. It’s a method that prioritises broad-based support and consensus—and it's the very system that propelled Carney to the top job.

Carney to contest first election in October

As many as 151,899 party loyalists cast a ballot in this race, and the majority decided--depending on a ranked-ballot system that saw each riding receive equal weighting--that Carney was who they wanted to see become Canada's PM. As per reports, he will also carry the party's banner in the likely imminent federal election, which polls suggest to be an increasingly narrowing race with the Conservatives.

