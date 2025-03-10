Mark Carney, ex-central banker, set to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's next Prime Minister Carney secured a win in the first ballot in a race that was triggered after Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced his intention to step down in early January after a mounting caucus revolt and the resignation of Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.

In a significant development in Canadian politics, former central banker Mark Carney is set to become the next Prime Minister of the country following a landslide victory in the Liberal Party leadership vote. 59-year-old Carney will replace Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains Prime Minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days.

As Carney prepares to step into the role of Canada's next Prime Minister, his steady leadership during past economic storms is drawing fresh admiration -- and giving the Liberal Party a strong tailwind ahead of a looming national election. Carney's reputation was forged in crisis. As Governor of the Bank of Canada, he helped guide the country through the 2008 global financial meltdown with a sure hand. His success at home caught the attention of the international community, and in 2013, he made history by becoming the first non-citizen to head the Bank of England since its founding in 1694. His appointment received rare bipartisan praise in the UK, especially after Canada emerged from the financial crisis faster than many other nations.

Now, as the Liberals ride a wave of rising Canadian nationalism, Carney's track record is helping shift the political narrative. The opposition Conservatives had hoped to center the upcoming election around outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity has sagged amid rising food and housing costs, and growing concerns over immigration. However, external pressures are also shaping voter sentiment. US President Donald Trump's trade war rhetoric and his inflammatory suggestion that Canada could become the "51st US state" have sparked backlash north of the border.