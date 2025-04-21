JD Vance in Delhi: What's the agenda and how will visit deepen India's ties with the US? Explained US Vice President JD Vance received a ceremonial Guard of Honour as he arrived at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, were welcomed at Palam airport.

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha arrived in Delhi on Monday morning. They were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. During Vance's four-day visit to India, the two countries are expected to unlock economic opportunities and negotiate a bilateral trade deal. Vance's trip -- scheduled from April 21 to April 24 -- comes at a time when both democracies are exploring a rapidly shifting global landscape. His arrival also outlines US' growing emphasis on fostering closer ties with India across multiple domains -- economic, defence, and technology.

What's on the agenda?

Vance is scheduled to hold a key meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence on Monday evening. The agenda is expected to focus on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing semiconductor and critical technology collaboration, and deepening trade relations. With global supply chains undergoing realignment, the US views India as a vital partner in building resilience, especially in areas like electronics manufacturing, clean energy, and AI.

Vance’s visit to India is being regarded as a significant diplomatic initiative by the Trump administration, coming at a time when the US is locked in an escalating trade conflict with China -- India’s primary regional competitor. The timing of the visit also shows Washington’s intent to deepen its strategic and economic engagement with New Delhi. A prospective trade agreement between the two nations could serve as a game-changer, boosting economic collaboration and fortifying diplomatic ties. The United States remains India's top trading partner, with recent bilateral trade figures reaching around $190 billion.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit offers a valuable platform to assess the current state of bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen them further. The meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to include discussions on regional security and global issues of mutual concern, reinforcing the shared vision of the two democracies in an increasingly complex world order.

Beyond Delhi: A cultural and economic tour

The Vice President's visit extends beyond just formal diplomacy. He will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday, exploring India’s cultural diplomacy as well as its local innovation ecosystem. On Wednesday, he heads to Agra—another symbolic gesture reinforcing people-to-people ties, showcasing India's rich heritage to American leadership. These visits are expected to foster soft power connections and economic dialogue at the state level.

It should be noted here that Vance's arrival in India comes weeks after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was in India for a geopolitical conference and two months after Prime Minister Modi met Trump in Washington. PM Modi was among the first leaders to visit the US and hold talks with Trump after he returned to the White House. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister also hailed a “mega partnership” with the US and kickstarted a negotiation process to minimise the possible fallout of Trump's tariffs after it had already cut tariffs on a range of US goods.

Regardless, Trump targeted India with a 26 per cent levy as part of his now-paused tariff programme, which has provided temporary relief for Indian exporters. During his visit, PM Modi had sought to soften impending trade barriers by saying he was open to reducing more tariffs on US goods, repatriating undocumented Indian nationals and buying military gear. The two countries also agreed to start talks towards clinching the bilateral trade agreement.

