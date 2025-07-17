Benjamin Netanyahu's govt on the brink: Coalition crumbles as numbers fall short in Parliament | Explained Shas’s exit from cabinet positions has effectively cost Prime Minister Netanyahu his parliamentary majority. With the party’s 11 lawmakers stepping back from ministerial roles, the ruling coalition is now left with just 50 seats in 120-member Knesset—well below the 61 needed for a stable majority.

Jerusalem:

In a major blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party announced on Wednesday (July 16) that it is withdrawing its ministers from the government. The move follows the exit of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) earlier this week, intensifying the political crisis over the contentious military conscription issue for ultra-Orthodox men.

Unlike UTJ, which submitted six resignation letters, Shas opted to remain part of the ruling coalition in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, but has removed its ministers from the cabinet.

Numbers game: PM Netanyahu now leads minority government

Shas’s withdrawal effectively strips Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority. With Shas’s 11 lawmakers stepping away from cabinet roles, the government now commands only 50 out of 120 Knesset seats, far short of the 61-seat majority required to govern with stability.

Despite this, the government has not collapsed. Shas continues to support Netanyahu in parliament, which keeps early elections at bay- for now.

No immediate collapse, but serious challenges ahead

While the Associated Press noted that leading a minority government will pose serious operational difficulties, reports from other media suggest that Netanyahu does not face an immediate risk of being ousted or forced into elections.

With the Knesset entering a three-month summer recess on July 27, Netanyahu now has a brief political window to negotiate a compromise, particularly on the divisive military draft law.

Why did the ultra-orthodox parties revolt?

The resignations were triggered by a failed bid to pass a law granting broad military exemptions to ultra-Orthodox seminary students. A long-standing issue, it has repeatedly caused friction within Israeli society and politics.

The Supreme Court ruled last year to end the blanket exemption, pushing parliament to formulate a new bill. However, the draft proposal has not satisfied the demands of ultra-Orthodox parties like Shas and UTJ.

Gaza war and ceasefire pressure add to the tensions

While the conscription issue remains the core reason for the ultra-Orthodox revolt, pressure from far-right coalition members against a Gaza ceasefire deal has further complicated matters. Interestingly, Shas, in its statement, urged Netanyahu to secure an agreement with Hamas- a sign of internal contradictions within the coalition.

What’s next for Netanyahu?

With parliament in recess and no elections due until late 2026, Netanyahu has some time, but limited political capital, to manage the crisis. A bill to dissolve the Knesset cannot be introduced for another few months due to procedural constraints, unless there is a significant change in circumstances.

As Israeli society grows increasingly weary of the Gaza war and internal political strife, Netanyahu now faces one of the most fragile phases of his leadership, with both religious and right-wing factions pulling in opposite directions.