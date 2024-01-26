Armed Forces Flag Day: Remembering soldiers who dedicated their lives to nation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

We celebrate several days - Valentine's Day, Rose Day, Women's Day, Hug Day, and so on. Yet, how many of us are familiar with Armed Forces Flag Day? A day to honour and pay gratitude to the soldiers who valiantly fought and continue to fight to protect the country. On August 28, 1949, the then Defence Minister of India, Baldev Singh, set up a committee. The committee decided to observe Flag Day on December 7 each year.

The idea, behind observing this day was simple yet profound to sell small flags, badges and stickers to citizens and collect donations to support the families of martyrs, 'veer naris' and those who were wounded in the line of duty.

Highlights:

The number of soldiers killed and wounded in the First World War was 53,486 and 64,350 respectively.

In the Second World War, the number was 24,338 and 64,354 respectively.

Between 1947 and 2001, 12,618 soldiers were killed and more than 25,183 were left injured.

During 'Operation Parakram' up to July 2003, 798 soldiers suffered fatal causalities.

Between the period of January 2005 to December 2017, 1,684 bravehearts lost their lives.

In the last 13 years, the Indian Army lost a soldier on duty every third day.

India has the highest number of war widows in the world. At present, there are 14,467 'veer naris' in the entire country.

The day promotes three basic causes - Rehabilitation of battle causalities, Welfare of serving personnel and their families, and Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

In the course of battles, anti-terrorist operations, counter-insurgency, and offensive tactical missions, India's Armed Forces continue to lose valuable lives and some are disabled. Some ex-servicemen suffer from serious ailments and need financial support to meet their expenses.

Hence, this day is greatly significant. All three branches of the Indian Armed Forces organise several programs to showcase the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security. The aim is to foster a sense of unity among people and raise funds.

The Armed Forces Flag is a tricolour of red, navy blue and sky blue, signifying the Army, Air Force, and Navy. On this day, token flags and car stickers in red, deep blue and light colours, representing the three services, are distributed nationwide.

Regrettably, we often overlook these opportunities to pay our respect for the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform and acknowledge their selfless commitment to serving the country.

In 1993, to provide support to battle casualties, their kin and dependents, India's Defence Ministry merged all related welfare funds, including those for war victims and the Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, into one and named the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

The Armed Forces Flag Day serves as a poignant reminder of our obligation to care for those who have dedicated their lives to the nation. Let every Indian, observe this day, to express gratitude, and recognise the sacrifices made by these heroes to keep us safe.