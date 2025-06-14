Air India plane crash: Complete process, guidelines for families to receive victims’ bodies | Explained Air India plane crash: The British High Commission in India has set up a reception centre in the Ummed Hotel near Ahmedabad airport to provide support and advice for the families and friends of British nationals following the Air India plane crash in Gujarat.

In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat on June 12 (Thursday), the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has released detailed guidelines on Saturday for the dignified and systematic handover of the victims' bodies to their families. The hospital and the Gujarat state government have extended their full support during this deeply distressing time.

DNA matching process nearing completion

The handover process will commence once DNA matching is finalised. Families who submitted DNA samples will be notified directly by authorised personnel from the Civil Hospital. Relatives are urged to respond only to official phone calls from designated numbers to avoid misinformation.

Official contact numbers include:

9429915911

9429916096

9429916118

9429916378

9429916608

9429916622

9429916682

9429916758

9429916771

9429916875

Who can collect or claim the body?

The family member who submitted the DNA sample is ideally expected to collect the body. In case they are unavailable, another close relative may come, provided they bring-

Their original Aadhaar or any valid photo ID The deceased’s Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport (original or copy) Proof of relationship to the deceased The registered phone number used during DNA submission If someone is coming on behalf of a close relative, they must carry an authorisation letter along with relevant documents.

Here's the complete process and guidelines for families to receive victims' bodies in Ahmedabad after Air India plane crash.

Legal documentation to be provided by hospital

The Civil Hospital will prepare and hand over a comprehensive file to the relatives. It will include-

Post-mortem report Official death certificate Other required legal documents

In the absence of adequate documentation, relatives are advised to consult their local Mamlatdar, Collector, or Provincial Officer following the hospital's notification.

Where to report?

Relatives must report to the Control Room at D-2 Block of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. For guidance, they should contact the phone number from which the DNA confirmation call was received.

Free transport services for the deceased

By Road : Free ambulance services will be provided for those choosing to take the body home via road.

: Free ambulance services will be provided for those choosing to take the body home via road. By Air: Families wishing to transport the body by air to another state or country must coordinate with Air India in advance. The airline will provide full logistical assistance.

Hospital and government coordination

Dr Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, emphasised the hospital’s rapid response following the crash: “A dedicated team of 250+ medical professionals worked tirelessly in the golden hour to manage the crisis. With support from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), nine new DNA matches have already been confirmed, and one body has been handed over.”

The Gujarat government continues to stand firmly by the grieving families, ensuring they receive comprehensive care, dignity, and support through this difficult period.

