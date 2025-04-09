7 dead in lightning strikes in Madhubani, Begusarai: Why does Bihar witness such incidents frequently? Seven people died and several others were injured in lightning strikes across Madhubani and Begusarai districts of Bihar on Wednesday, following heavy rain and gusty winds. The victims included farmers and their families working in fields when the strikes occurred.

Bihar Lightning Strikes: At least seven people died and several others were injured after lightning strikes hit multiple districts in Bihar on Wednesday. The incidents occurred amid sudden heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that swept across the state, triggering panic among residents and causing concern for farmers whose crops remain in the fields. In Begusarai district alone, three people lost their lives in separate incidents reported from Bhagwanpur, Mufassil, and Balia police station areas. Four others — including two women and two girls — were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

A wave of tragedies in the fields

The first fatal lightning strike occurred in Manopur village under Bhagwanpur police limits. Sanju Devi, who had gone to harvest wheat, was accompanied by three girls when strong winds and rain suddenly struck the area. As they tried to return home, lightning struck them. One of the girls, Anshu Kumari, died on the spot, while the other two — Aanchal and Muskan — sustained serious injuries. Sanju Devi was also hit. Their families are in deep shock.

In Balia, 60-year-old Biral Paswan was fatally struck by lightning while collecting hay from a field about 200 metres from his home. His wife, Jitni Devi, was severely burnt and is currently under treatment. The couple, residents of Bhagatpur village, were caught unaware as they rushed to secure farm produce during the storm.

Three other deaths were reported from Madhubani district. In Alapura village under Andhratharhi block, 62-year-old Zakir Hussain and his 18-year-old daughter Ayesha Khatun died after being struck by lightning while attempting to cover wheat sacks with a tarpaulin along a canal. Meanwhile, in Piprolia village under Jhajharpur block, 45-year-old Durga Devi died after being struck as she walked to inspect her wheat crop. Local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem at Madhubani Sadar Hospital.

Why is Bihar especially vulnerable to lightning strikes?

Lightning deaths are tragically common in Bihar. Experts and officials point to several key reasons:

Climate change and shifting monsoon patterns: Bihar has been experiencing increasing incidents of extreme weather, including thunderstorms. The state often receives heavy moisture from the Bay of Bengal during the monsoon, which increases lightning risk. Farming in open fields: With a predominantly rural population and heavy dependence on agriculture, many people are outdoors during stormy weather, especially during harvest season. Lack of early warning: In many cases, lightning strikes occur without sufficient warning, giving villagers little time to take shelter. No recognition as a natural disaster: Lightning has not yet been officially classified as a natural disaster by the central government. This prevents victims' families from receiving adequate compensation or relief. Poor electrical infrastructure: Many rural areas lack grounded electrical systems or safe shelters, increasing the danger during storms.

What is being done in this direction?

To mitigate the risk, the Bihar Disaster Management Department has launched an early warning mobile application called Indravajra, which notifies users of impending lightning activity.

Public awareness campaigns are also being run via media and social media, educating people about basic precautions, such as:

Avoid staying in open fields during storms.

Stay away from metal objects like electric poles and fences.

Do not bathe or stand in water during a lightning storm.

Move to enclosed structures or seek shelter under concrete roofs if possible.

Still, these measures remain underutilised in many rural areas.

A call for stronger disaster preparedness

As the state continues to face erratic weather events, experts are urging both the state and central governments to officially categorise lightning as a natural disaster. This would enable formal support for preventive infrastructure, public safety education, and financial compensation for the affected.

For now, as the monsoon looms closer, Bihar remains on edge — hoping to avoid a repeat of the devastation that lightning frequently brings.

(Inputs from Kumar Gaurav)