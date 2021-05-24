Image Source : IMDB/FILEIMAGE The Upshaws to Lucifer, 5 comic-shows you can watch to satiate your laughter this May

These last few months have been a tough time for all of us. Listening to the news and catching up on everyday highlights at times feel depressing. However, in these dire times, it is definitely a good idea to watch something fun and light that brings a smile on your face. Looking at these recent and upcoming comic releases on OTT platforms will surely encourage you to take some time off the news channels and laugh out loud. Here is a list of top 5 comic shows you can binge-watch this May.

1. Flatbush Misdemeanors:

Set to release this 23rd May on VOOT. Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show sheds light on subjects like gentrification and racial conflict with authorities while keeping tone of the show light and funny. The highlight of the show is Dan and Kevin’s relationship, it’s effortless and will not fail to make you laugh. The show stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman in central characters, who also happen to be the creators of the show.

2. Penn & Teller Season 7:

The show revolves around how aspiring magicians from all over the world perform their best tricks to try and fool Penn and Teller, the world-famous magician duo. If the two cannot guess how the trick was done, the "fooler" gets to do the opening act on their Las Vegas magic show. The magician duo delivers a special blend of magic and comedy in the show, which can only be pulled off by them, their experience of working together for a long time, reflects in their chemistry on screen. However, the highlight of the show is the magic tricks performed by the contestants, that will leave you in a spot of awe. Catch Penn & Teller Season 7 streaming 25th May only on VOOT and Comedy Central .

3. Trash Truck Season 2

Created by Max Keane, it has been praised for the authenticity and simplicity, with which it portrays some of the basic experiences that most pre-schoolers are fascinated with. The animated series is about Hank and his best pal, a giant trash truck who explore the world and take on some heart-warming adventures in their backyard and beyond. The innocent relation between hank and the trash truck is adorable and leaves a lasting impression on you, while also teaching kids the value of friendship, honesty and humility. Watch Trash Truck season 2 with your little one’s this May on Netflix Jr.

4. The Upshaws

The Upshaws is an American sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. Staring Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Diamond Lyons as central characters. It centres on a working-class African American family in Indiana that strives hard for a better life and a happy home while juggling with everyday struggles. The relation between Bennie and his sister in law is enjoyable, while the narrative of a chaotic family, who always sticks together is relatable and fun. The show effortlessly puts a smile on your face and might remind you of your own folks at home. Catch the Upshaws streaming on Netflix this May.

5. Lucifer Season 5

Not often would you find ‘devil’ in a binge list of comic-shows, but Lucifer Morningstar is no ordinary devil. The much-awaited second part of the 5th season will release 25th May on Netflix bringing the series to a close. The hilarious plot of the devil solving cases for LAPD is enough to create interest in audience’s mind, however, it’s the charm and antics of Lucifer that make you fall in love with the devil. The back and forth between characters is hilarious and will leave you longing for more. As the first part of season 5 left everyone on a cliff-hanger, the second part will surely be a treat for all Lucifer fans.