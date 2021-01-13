The Family Man 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee aka NIA agent Srikant Tiwari goes missing. Is Moosa back?

Image Source : TWITTER/@02_RAEES The Family Man 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee aka NIA agent Srikant Tiwari goes missing

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari in the most-awaited second season of the hit web show, The Family Man, on February 12. The makers on Wednesday released the first teaser of the show, leaving fans excited yet confused. The video shows Srikant aka Bajpayee's family as well as the TASC force looking out for him as he disappears. From Srikant's wife to JK Talpade, everyone is calling him and trying to seek answers about his whereabouts.

While the teaser doesn't answer where Manoj Bajpayee is, the actor shared the video with the caption, "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon (I am coming, I am on the way)" Check out The Family Man 2 teaser here-

Earlier, the actor had shared a BTS video from the sets of The Family Man 2 hinting at the deadly terrorist Moosa's return. The video posted on Twitter shows the villain returning to the sets and freaking out JK Talpade aka Sharib Hashmi. With Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., the directors of the show, too, being tight-lipped about Moosa's comeback in the new season.

The caption of the two minutes thirteen seconds clip reads, "he's back, or is he?" The makers also shared the video and wrote, "Is Moosa back?" with a sceptical emoticon.

Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme of espionage, the release date rounds off to '1202' in '2021'. South star Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

"The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. We are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season," said Raj and DK.

"The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is - when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man," they added.

"The fact that the fans had successfully managed to decode the show's launch date by reading ‘2021' as ‘1202' in reverse when we recently unveiled the teaser poster is a testament to the show's unparalleled fandom! We are excited to present the brand new season of The Family Man to our customers," said Aparna Purohit of the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, which airs the series.