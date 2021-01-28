Image Source : IG/PRIMEVIDEOIN, THERICHACHADHA Tandav row: Richa Chadha, Gauahar Khan react as Supreme Court refuses protection to actors from arrest

Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down web series Tandav actors and makers plea for protection from arrest. Several complaints and legal cases have been filed against the makers and the actors including Ali Abbas Zafar and Saif Ali Khan for 'hurting religious' sentiments in multiple states of the country. Actress Rich Chadha took to her social media handle and commented on the Supreme Courts' order. Richa wrote, "Priorities of the apex court!"

Actress Gauahar Khan, who played an important role in the web series also reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the makers and actors protection from arrest. In its order, SC said that the 'right to freedom of speech is not absolute'. When Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's lawyer argued that they were just actors under contract who were taking care of the characters they played and that the 'views expressed by the characters cannot be attributed to the actors', Justice MR Shah said, "You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments."

Responding to this comment, a Twitter user took a sarcastic jibe and wrote, "Excellent. Next people playing murderers on screen might be tried for the same. After all, they read the script…" Gauahar retweeted the tweet along with three 'face with monocle' emojis.

Many political leaders including Mayawati, Kapil Mishra, and others also condemned the show for 'insulting Hindu god.' Many also called it "anti-dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus." They sought a ban on the series instantly.

Earlier director, Ali Abbas Zafar released an official statement apologizing for the whole unintended controversy and got the scenes deleted from the show.