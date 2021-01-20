Image Source : TWITTER/@PIYALIBH Tandav Controversy Explained in 10 points: Why Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover's web series is creating chaos

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Tandav has been the hot topic of discussion since its release on January 15. The web show released on Amazon Prime Video and had an ensemble star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, and Kritika Kamra amongst others. Soon after the release, Tandav faced a backlash from a certain section of society for provoking communal disharmony over a scene from the first episode. Not only this, more than three FIRs have been registered against the makers as well as the star cast for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Other than activists and fans, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and others have also slammed the makers for depicting a Hindi God in a bad light. While the discussion is heating up day by day, not know people know what the Tandav controversy is all about. Here are 10 points that explain why Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover's web series is creating chaos.

Tandav scene that caused trouble: A scene in the first episode of Tandav features actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play. The scene shows him wearing a pantsuit, holding a 'damroo' and saying "What the F***." Protestors feel the sequence insults the Hindu deity Shiv which has caused an outroar.

On the next day of the release of Tandav, viewers took to Twitter to demand a ban on the series. '#BanTandavNow' started trending on Twitter.

Soon after the backlash, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against the web series.

A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series including Ali Abbas Zafar (director), Aparna Purohit (head, India Amazon original contents), Himanshu Krishna Mehra (producer), Gaurav Solanki (writer), Saif Ali Khan (actor), Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (actor) and Gauhar Khan (actor) as accused.

The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing trial and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Ali Abbas Zafar then issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party. In the statement, Ali shared that they have been closely monitoring the row, and stressed that the series is a complete work of fiction.

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Many political leaders including Mayawati, Kapil Mishra and others also condemned the show for 'insulting Hindu god.' Many also called it "anti-dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus." They sought a ban on the series instantly.

Tandav makers say they will make changes to the web series following the controversy. "The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and artists of Tandav as a result of which UP Police has reached Mumbai to question them. According to the FIR filed in Rabupura, the makers have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, according to news agency PTI.