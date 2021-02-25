Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen set to start shooting for 'Aarya' season two

Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday teased her fans that she will soon begin work on the second season of the hit show, "Aarya". The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. Aarya then gets to know that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, "Aarya" went on to garner acclaim, with the former announcing its second season last year. Sen, who made her digital debut with series, took to Instagram and shared a picture of her eyes.

"She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2... “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga," the 45-year-old actor captioned the picture.

"Aarya" marked Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film "No Problem". Madhvani, who also serves as the director of the show along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, shared a picture of the to-do list for the new season.

The checklist -- which showed all the tasks finished -- featured script discussion, camera blocking, hospitality, budget and 360-degree planning.

In July, the director had opened up about the future of Aarya's character during an Instagram Live with Sen.

"Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants.

"Now in season two, what will she want the obstacles we are going to put in her way, so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two," Madhvani had said.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of "Aarya" season also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg, and Ankur Bhatia.