Image Source : INSTAGRAM/95_NEETI Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's steamy romantic clip from Broken But Beautiful 3 goes viral | WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television popular actor Siddharth Shukla who set to mark his digital debut with the web series Broken but Beautiful enjoys a massive fanbase. Ever since the announcement of his show fans cannot keep calm and had been eagerly waiting for the show to release.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a few clips from the show in which Sidharth Shukla was seen romancing actress Sonia Rathee. The video has taken the internet by storm. Their romantic lip-locking scene is garnering a lot of praise. Sidharth Shukla's fans left no stone unturned to make sure their star trends on social media.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at the fans reactions:

On a related note, Sidharth had shared a photo from sets where he can be seen reading the script and wrote, "I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies….par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai ….. #Workmode #BrokenButBeautiful3."

Sidharth announced playing the character Agastya, and uploaded a video on his Instagram, saying: "Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begin soon!

The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, the show will have a new jodi -- Sidharth and Sonia. The new season will soon stream on ALTBalaji.