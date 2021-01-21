SC issues notice to Mirzapur makers and Amazon Prime Video, seeks response over portrayal of UP in bad light

Image Source : FILE IMAGE SC issues notice to Mirzapur makers and Amazon Prime Video

After Ali abbas Zafar's Tandav, web series Mirzapur has come under the scanner for 'controversial' portrayal of Mirzapur city in the show. A petition was filed in SC that the series shows the city in a bad light and changes were demanded. Now, SC has issued a notice to the makers of Mirzapur and OTT platform Amazon Prime Video seeking a response. According to ANI, "Supreme Court issues notice to makers and producers of web series 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video, on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district, UP in a bad light in the web series. SC seeks response from the OTT platform and series makers."

Earlier, a case was filed against the producer of the web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Monday. According to the police reports, a case had been lodged by one Arvind Chaturvedi at the Kotwali police station. The complainant has alleged that the 'Mirzapur' web series hurts religious, social and regional sentiments and damages social harmony.

It is alleged that religious feelings and beliefs have been greatly hurt by this series that focuses on abusive and illicit relationships. The 'Mirzapur' series has been mired in controversies since its release last year.

On a related note, Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav has been in the headlines lately for provoking communal disharmony over a scene from the first episode. More than three FIRs have been filed against the makers and the producers in over 6 cities in the last few days. Even after the makers have agreed to make the changes in the web series, Tandav continues to be in a pool of trouble. Also, a team of four police officials from Lucknow left for Mumbai on Wednesday where they were supposed to interrogate the makers of Tandav.

