Paatal Lok's success is because of its content, says overwhelmed producer Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is overwhelmed with the success of her latest production Paatal Lok. She believes that the "content" of Paatal Lok makes it one of the best shows that India has ever produced. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz is receiving all the praise for having delivered a brilliant show. The nine-episode web series, created by Sudip Sharma, has received appreciation from critics as well as audiences. Many of the viewers have credited Anushka, who became the youngest actress-producer in India at the age of 25 with NH10, for giving the country one of the best crime thrillers.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and adulation that audiences and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today’s day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and Karnesh and I, at Clean Slate Filmz, have always looked to give audiences something that they might have never seen before," Anushka said.

“As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, highly engaging and clutter-breaking storytelling. Karnesh and I realised quite early that content landscape was going to witness a massive change as we get more and more exposed to global content and I have tried to bring my learnings on this as an actor at play with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz,” she added.

Anushka said the success of Paatal Lok validates the company’s strategic focus on content curation.

“Despite being a young production house, we have stuck our neck out and thankfully our instinctive content choices have stood out. It has been a huge learning experience for all of us at Clean Slate Filmz as we have taken baby steps into having a razor-sharp focus on content curation. The success of Paatal Lok is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning and curation strategies," she added.

Anushka acknowledged the entire team of Paatal Lok for its incredible success.

“We share this incredible moment with our entire team, who have shared our vision and taught us many things in the process. Paatal Lok’s creator Sudip Sharma has been the captain of the team, leading from the front. It is his brilliance that has captured the underbelly from a lens that’s unique, inspiring and discomforting," the actress said.

“The directors of the show Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun Dhaware have starkly and breathtakingly brought alive the rawness of the script on screen and our exceptionally talented cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and the likes of Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra, among others have poured their hearts out to translate the magic of script to screen," she added.

