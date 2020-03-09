Not celebrating Holi? Binge watch these Netflix shows

10 shows that you could binge-watch, in case ou are not out there playing Holi 2020

The country is all geared up to celebrate Holi 2020 with all the zeal and enthusiasm but if you are not very fond of playing with colours or just want to sit back without stepping a foot out of your house, this could be a tough day. You could just hit by FOMO and it's not very a good a feeling, so what should you do? Netflix and chill maybe nd incase you are fans of web series and shows there could be no better substitute for spending your Holi. We bring a list of Indian and international web series that you could binge-watch this Holi and make your day super fun without even having to leave your bed.

Living with your self

Actor Paul Rood plays a double role in the show. He plays the character of a man who gets irritated about everything but he wants to be happy. For this, he goes for therapy, but then something unexpected happens in his life. In this show, you will get a roller-coaster ride of comedy as well as suspense.

Dark

If you are a fan of horror or thriller shows, Dark could be the deal for you. The show tells a story of a kid who gets lost and in the hunt for him, his family members unearth new things that have been a well-kept secret for ages.

The last kingdom

If you like series like 'Game of Thrones' then you will definitely like 'The Last Kingdom'. In this show you are shown the struggles of the royal family, the king, and the longing for the throne.

Love Is Blind

The show tells the story of young men and women who go to a place where they try to connect to get married without actually seeing their partner. After connecting with each other, the couple sees each other directly on the day of their engagement and go out in the open world. The shows captures their struggles and problem faced by them.

Spinning out

The show featured a story in which Kate Baker wants to pursue a career in skating, but for this, she has to stake everything. He has to face many struggles to fulfill his dreams.

And if you are looking for shows in Hindi, Netflix has a long list of web shows that could end up on your list

Delhi Crime

The show is a gripping watch and depicts the investigation proceeding of a brutal rape case. The show is said to be based on the Nirbhaya Rape case.

Leila

Leila features actors like Huma Qureshi and Siddharth. It shows that Shalini, who is living happily, gets a storm in her house when her husband is killed.

Jamtara

This recent web series is based on the credit and debit card scammers in the town of Jamtara in Jharkhand. The show tries to capture the story behind the curtains.

Taj Mahal 1989

Set in 1989, the show captures the emotions of love between individuals of that era and with multiple love stories of people in different age groups it tries to play around the premises of love and its emotions.

Little Things 3

If you loved the first two season of this how you will surely want to take the story forward and know what happens further. The shows depict the complexities of modern urban relation and how two young partners try to cope up and protect their relationship.