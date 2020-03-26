Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
  5. Netflix users react to Korean series 'My Secret, Terius' predicting coronavirus two years ago. Watch video

During the coronavirus outbreak, Netflix users caught hold of a Korean series 'My Secret, Terius,' the episode of which predicted the pandemic. Seen the clip yet?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2020 21:59 IST
The novel coronavirus which began from China's Wuhan city has now become a pandemic all over the world. Over 15,000 people have lost their lives and over lakhs have been diagnosed with the disease. Now that everyone has been locked down inside, they are making the best use of their quarantine time by surfing endlessly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. In the wake of the same, some caught hold of South Korean drama from 2018 titled 'My Secret, Terrius,' which is available on Netflix in a lot of countries except India. What caught attention was the fact that one of the episodes of the show has an uncanny resemblance to today's situation of the outbreak. 

The clip that has gone viral shows a man telling his partner why one should stay at home and avoid stepping out later which the scene gets shifted to a hospital where a doctor explains about the mutant coronavirus outbreak which attacks the respiratory organ. Approximately 53 minutes into the episode, it shows a doctor handing over a file to another character. The doctor tells her, "We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus."

Fight Against Coronavirus

The concerned recipient replies: "Corona? Then MERS?" "MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information," the doctor says. "The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 percent." The agent then asks: "But that's not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?" The doctor says: "Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 percent."

Watch the video here:

Now have a look at how Netizens reacted on the same:

 

 

 

