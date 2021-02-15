Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOVEALARMCENTRAL Netflix sets release date for 'Love Alarm' season 2

The second season of South Korean romance drama "Love Alarm" is set to start streaming from March 12, Netflix announced on Sunday. Actors Kim So Hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram, who starred in the first season which released in 2019, will return for the new chapter. "Love Alarm" revolves around the story of a technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies whether someone within the vicinity of a 10-metre radius has romantic feelings for them.

Netflix Korea shared the release date along with two still images of the lead actors on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "On Valentine's Day, we weren't sure what to give you, so we brought you this. Like a present, the second season of 'Love Alarm' is coming to you. On March 12, come face to face with Netflix," the post read.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the first season followed Kim Jo Jo (Kim), Hwang Sun Oh (Song), and Lee Hye Yeong (Jung) as they faced a world in which people can only express their love through the app.

"Love Alarm" was renewed for a second season in October 2019, two months after its debut, receiving favourable reviews and ranking as one of Netflix's top releases of the year.