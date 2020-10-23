Mirzapur 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans claim 'Bhaukaal is back,' laud Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and others

Image Source : TWITTER/DIVYENNDU Mirzapur 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans claim 'Bhaukaal is back'

Undoubtedly, Mirzapur 2 is more bloodsoaked and vengeful as the fans had expected it to be. The second season of the most popular web series released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday evening and fans were excited that 'Bhaukaal is back.' Season one finished with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and season 2 took fans on a journey of revenge. While many couldn't stop lauding Pankaj Tripathi for stealing the show like always with his performance, actors Divyenndu Sharma, Ali Fazal and others managed to leave the viewers awestruck till the end.

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics. Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. Mirzapur 2 has also struck the right chord with the audience as fans can't stop sharing power-packed dialogues and scenes from the web series.

Check out the Twitter reactions here-

Takleef unki nahi hoti jo chale jate hai

Takleef unki hoti hai jo piche reh jate hai#Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2 #MirzapurWatchParty — Arnav (@MemeO_logy) October 23, 2020

Mind blowing character .I miss you munna bhaiya ...aapka character bahut acha tha .end of journey #DivyenduSharma #Mirzapur2 #munnabhaiya — Aman (@Aman24620835) October 23, 2020

Guddu Pandit

Bauji to gye Bhitraampur #Mirzapur2 — Vikram Srivastava (@kaboomVikram) October 23, 2020

Started with #Mirzapur2 and the love for @TripathiiPankaj is ever increasing. He is reaching a new epitome altogether. 🙏🙏 — Vikramjeet Siram (@vmsiram) October 23, 2020

So this is what we call a piece of art



All talented nepokids please learn from your forefathers of acting🙏🤭#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/U1x4RZRN88 — Abhishek Deb (@Abhishe72647899) October 23, 2020

Mirzapur 2 Trailer:

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, the makers unveiled the trailer of the second season last month. The two-minute trailer began with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) saying: "Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi humari hogi. Gaddi pe chahe hum rahe ya Munna, niyam same hoga (Whoever comes, will certainly leave, but according to my wish. Whoever sits on the throne, whether it is me or Munna, the rules will be the same)." It also shows Shweta Tripathi (Golu) in a fierce gun-totting avatar, as she promises to rule Mirzapur.

In Mirzapur 2, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta) will be seen locking horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma).

