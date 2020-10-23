Mirzapur 2 review: The saga of revenge continues with the clash of egos more than bullets

Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Mirzapur 2 review

The round two of Mirzapur series returned to Amazon Prime Video with throat-slittings, subtle clash of egos and a few new faces. Although people are quite familiar with the grammar of the show but this time story struggles to catch the momentum with the same effect to that of the previous season.

For the ones who love their celluloid filled with blood, revenge and rage might be a little disappointed by the crime-drama as this time the show is more about mind games, toned down conversations, building networks and lack of dark humour. ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2: Where and When can you see all episodes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's web series

However, in the first season the story was a little unaware of its hero, but this time it has many. The position can be held by Isha Talwar’s Madhuri Yadav, Shweta Tripathi’s Golu or even Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiyya. Meanwhile, the plot this season holds a lot of resemblance between the characters and apart from the constant hunger to win Mirzapur, the only thing which is even more common between them is revenge. ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans claim 'Bhaukaal is back,' laud Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and others

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi’s as Kaleen Bhaiyya, he continues to dominate in his position. But him stepping into the pool of politics, and that too reaching till the levels he did, was kind of a bold creative leap by the writers as it all seemed a bit of a hurried attempt. On the other hand, Divyenndu Sharma’s character as Munna Bhaiyya was toned down. Although his sense of humour and his never-ending thirst of blood-lust can be one of the major reasons for you to enjoy his stint. ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video: 5 reasons why the new season is simply unmissable

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast this time as well managed to reflect determination in their respective roles. But, going by the plot a very little will be left for your imagination as almost every emotion and fact gets unfolded quite easily or can be predicted.

Overall, Mirzapur 2 is one of its kind in its genre which has released currently. No matter what, it seems to be promising and is surely here to stay.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage