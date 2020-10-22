Mirzapur 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video: 5 reasons why the new season is simply unmissable

Image Source : PR Mirzapur 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video: 5 reasons why you watch the new season

Following the fandom that started in 2018, Mirzapur fans will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the world of Mirzapur will return in all its glory with an all-new season! The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and fans have been waiting eagerly for the returning season to know what fate holds for Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and his wife Beena (Rasika Dugal) as well as Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma).

Here are the 5 things to look forward to in the latest season:

Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta’s quest for revenge

The story’s much awaited revenge is to see how Guddu Pandit and Gajgamini aka Golu Gupta come back and shock the entire Tripathi family while they avenge the death of their family members- Bablu, Sweety and Guddu’s unborn child.

Kaleen Bhaiya’s puzzled fate

Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya has been the entity who has reflected all the emotions from being a father to Munna bhaiya, a husband to Beena Tripathi or a good son to Satyanand Tripathi. Now, as the pages are about to turn its own way, Kaleen Bhaiya’s family members will be seen showing their true colours.

Checkmate- Munna Bhaiya or Guddu Bhaiya?

Munna Bhaiya has been the trigger point in the last season where he kills Bablu Pandit, Sweety and Guddu Bhaiya‘s unborn child. Little does he realize that Guddu will certainly return to avenge his loved ones’ death and also, take over Mirzapur ki Gaddi! Who will win – Munna or Guddu, only time will tell!

Beena Tripathi- The Woman of Mirzapur

Beena Tripathi has been very truthful yet aggressive and sexually tempted for her needs. However, in the previous season we saw her being brutually tortured by her father-in-law, aka Satyanand Tripathi. Fans will finally come to know if she succumbs to the Tripathi power or whether she will go against them and plan a bittersweet revenge.

A new plot twist with Sharad's entry

In season 1, Rati Shankar’s son Sharad (Anjum Sharma) was last seen shaving his head with eyes full of vengeance and grief for his father's death. While Sharad had refused to join hands with Rati Shankar to be an active member of the age-old rivalry, will he now have second thoughts following his father's death?

