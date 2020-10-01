Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANKAJTRIPATHI Mirzapur 2: Kaleen Bhaiya & Munna's new teaser will leave you all excited. Trailer to be out on THIS date

One of the much-awaited web-series of the recent times Mirzapur 2 is all set to Amazon Prime Video on 23rd October 2020. As the days come close, the excitement amongst the fans is increasing day by day. And to level it up, the makers on Thursday released yet another teaser of the show revealing that the trailer will be out on October 6. Not only this, but it also featured Munna Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiyya aka Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi in a powerful avatar. Apart from the two, the show will also have--Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang in crucial roles.

Talking about the recently released teaser, it featured Kaleen Bhaiyya who happens to be the King of Mirzapur speaking about how the city follows his rules while his son makes it very clear that he will definitely change the rules whenever he wishes to. The short video was shared by Divyenndu who captioned it as, "Toh dekho aisa hai, ki agar gaddi humari hogayi toh niyam bhi humare honge. #Mirzapur2." While Tripathi wrote, "गद्दी के लिए योग्य कौन है, ये तो वक्त ही बताएगा #Mirzapur2."

Kaleen Bhaiya in the video says, "Hum phele bhi tumhare mallik the, aur aaj bhi hain. Gaddi pe chahiye hum baithe yaa Munna, niyam same honge" "Aur hum ek aur niyam add kar rahe hain. Gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai." Check out the teaser here:

Pankaj Tripathi recently gave fans a glimpse of a grim poster and wrote, "Yahaan sab ka उद्देश्य ek hi hai. #Mirzapur2."

On Wednesday, a new poster was released that had Shweta Tripathi Sharma aka Golu and Ali Fazal aka Guddu wielding guns behind their back and looking at each other. The same was shared by Shweta who wrote, "Mirzapur par badi beti na sahi, choti raj karegi. #Mirzapur2."

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics. While Season 2 of' Mirzapur' is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 and enjoy the world of 'Mirzapur' while they wait for the second season to drop.

Actors like Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, and Anjum Sharma will also be joining the season 2. The first season of Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and was bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

