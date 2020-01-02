Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Web Series News
  5. Marvel's 'WandaVision' to release in late 2020 on Disney Plus

Marvel's 'WandaVision' to release in late 2020 on Disney Plus

News of the new premiere date of 'WandaVision' was shared on the official Twitter handle of Disney Plus.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 11:23 IST
WandaVision

WandaVision will stream on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has moved the premiere date of its upcoming Marvel series "WandaVision" from early 2021 to later this year. The superhero series, which marks the return of Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision, is being directed by Matt Shakman.

The news of new premiere date was shared the official Twitter handle of the streaming service. "Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and 'Aladdin' to #LizzieMcGuire and 'WandaVision', here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," read the post.

Jac Schaeffer, the scribe of "Captain Marvel", is writing, producing and serving as showrunner on the series.

The show will also feature Teyonah Parris as older version of Monica Rambeau (the young girl from "Captain Marvel"). Actor Kathryn Hahn is on board to play the role of a "noisy neighbour".

Also joining the series are Kat Dennings, who is reprising her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World", and Randall Park, who is returning as government agent Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

"WandaVision" will also tie into the upcoming Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News