Loki: Marvel released new poster featuring Tom Hiddleston and fans are already digging up theories

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL Tom Hiddleston as Loki

After a dull year of 2020, Marvel has decided to keep their fans on the edge with new announcements and releases. WandaVision has just concluded and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is already knocking at our doors. Adding more to it, Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Mischief -- Loki -- is also coming to spice things up. Thursday, the MCU released a new poster of their upcoming web series, Loki, featuring Tom Hiddleston.

To launch the poster, Hiddleston, who plays the titular role of the Norse God was accompanied by Owen Wilson who will be seen as Mobius in the limited series. The quirky video, shared by Hiddleston sees him and Wilson engaging in a hilarious ego battle. Wilson calls the duo 'equals', but Hiddleston is quick to point out that Loki is actually a God, while Mobius is more like a bureaucrat. In the video, Tom declared that in the spirit of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s ‘epic team up’ for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he and Owen are releasing an update about their ‘epic team up’.

Soon after the poster dropped, eagle-eyed netizens rushed to find hidden clues in the poster. Reddit and Twitter are abuzz with theories and speculations about the show. some pointed out “TVA” written on his uniform and wondered if it is comics' “Time Variance Authority”. TVA is a 'bureaucratic' organisation that monitors timeline and multiverse.

'Will TVA and Loki connect Deadpool to the main Marvel Universe?' is also one of the questions raised by curious fans.

More so, the big golden clock behind Loki is unmissable. Fans are speculating it might be a hint about Loki travelling to different/alternate timelines. Some also wondered what does the shock collar the actor is seen wearing signifies?

Many are confused as to what about Loki dying in Avengers: Endgame? Was he not dead? Has he travelled to a new timeline? Is he changing the timeline? Can he bring back Black Widow? Too many questions that only the limited series can answer upon its release in June.

Sample these tweets to see how fans reacted to the new Loki poster:

The series will starts streaming June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.