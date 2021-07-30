Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiku Sharda shoots fresh comedy content for new app on OTT

Comedian Kiku Sharda is one such celebrity who is determined to create fresh content for his fans that is high on quality. In the beginning of July, the CEO of an app channel flew down to Mumbai to oversee Kiku Sharda’s first shoot. With an ambitious crew of 50 industry professionals, Kiku introduced three new characters – Gym Trainer, Dilkhush Miyan and Sabziwala to the world.



Each scene showcased the sheer brilliance with which Kiku connects with the camera and engages his fans. He seems to seamlessly transition between his three new characters and when asked which one was his favourite, he simply said whichever one his fans will enjoy watching the most. This response showcases the kind of artist Kiku Sharda is – he lives to entertain and puts a smile on the viewer’s face. This is precisely why he has a domestic and international audience laughing at his every joke.



From one outfit change to the next, the shoot went on without a hitch. Raminder Singh helped direct the videos every step of the way as he understands his product the best. He knows the type of content viewers want to consume nowadays and how to package it in a way that attracts a wider target audience.



The day started on a high note and ended on the same note. We hear the crew was in splits watching Kiku in his element from the moment the director yelled “Action” to “Cut”. It’s also important to note that the shoot took place keeping all Covid safety guidelines in place.

For those who are super excited, Kiku Sharda’s videos will be accessible on his channel. The new videos that he shot will be uploaded to his channel very soon.

Apart from this, Kiku will soon be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show which will be airing on your tv screens soon.