Karoline Kamakshi: Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani plays undercover agent in Tamil web series

Karoline Kamakshi: Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to play undercover agent in Tamil web series

Beautiful Italian Model Giorgia Andriani has been making headlines ever since she was first spotted with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. The two have been in a relationship for almost a year now and began dating after the actor divorced his wife Malaika Arora after 19 years of togetherness. Now, Giorgia too is all set to begin her acting career with the Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi.

Karoline Kamakshi is a Tamil web series in which Georgia will be seen playing the character of an undercover agent, named Karoline. In the web series, Karoline is forced to take responsibility for a case while vacationing in Puducherry. The teaser of the show was shared by Georgia on her Instagram.

Recently in an interview with Mid Day, Giorgia Andriani talked about her acting debut and said, “I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it.”

