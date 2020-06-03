Karanvir Bohra’s promotes upcoming web series through ‘Casino Nights With KV’ 

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
With his first guest being co-actor Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra has a stellar line-up for the upcoming episodes. We hear, Sudhanshu Pandey, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh, are a few names that will be making an appearance on ‘Casino Nights With KV’. 

New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2020 23:05 IST
With the country brought to a sudden standstill, theatres shut, film releases suspended and events canceled, actors are struggling to promote their work and lure audiences in. However, actor Karanvir Bohra has found a unique way to promote his upcoming web-series, The Casino. 

Making his digital debut with the series, Karanvir Bohra has commenced a unique show, revolving around the main theme of the series, called ‘Casino Nights With KV’. Wherein every night at 9 pm Karanvir goes Live on his Instagram handle and invites celebrities to play Black Jack with him for 10 min, subsequently choosing a fan from the Live to play with him and win gifts. 

The show, with the backdrop of a Casino, already looks promising with a larger than life feel, star cast, and gripping storyline which will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

