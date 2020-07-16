Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl' to stream on Netflix on August 12

The release date of Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl' has finally been announced by the makers of Thursday. The much-awaited biopic on former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena is all set to release on August 12 this year a few days before the Independence Day. Streaming platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled a lineup of 17 original stories, including Bollywood titles Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Torbaaz, and Mira Nair’s ambitious series adaptation of A Suitable Boy. The film ditched the theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown and chose to go digital. The announcement of the release date was made by the actress herself on the social media platform where she shared three motion posters and wrote, "Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!"

Have a look:

A few days back Karan Johar shared a teaser based on the life of Gunjan and wrote, "Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story. Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix."

The video got the reaction of Gunjan herself who wrote, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story."

"Gunjan Saxena" is directed by Sharan Sharma, who shares writing credits with Nikhil Mehrotra. Hussain Dalal has been credited with additional dialogue writing. It is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Viineet Kumar.

The film was earlier slated to release on April 24 but due to the pandemic, it joined the league of Bollywood titles, including Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" and Vidya Balan's "Shakuntala Devi" biopic which have and will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

