Gandii Baat season 4's second trailer out

Gandii Baat Season 4 will be streaming from 7th January

Makers of Gandii Baat season 4 have dropped its second trailer. Starring Mridula Mahajan and Aditya Singh Rajput, trailer 2 is creating a lot of buzz. The show will premiere on 7th January on Zee5 and AltBalaji.

Aditya Singh Rajput has been a part of award-winning films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, and also, reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla. Mridula is a theatre artist. In case, you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out below:

For the unversed, Gandii Baat is an erotic series with each episode presenting a different story set in rural India. The series has been directed by Sachin Mohite.

Check out the first trailer below: