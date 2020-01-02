Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
Gandii Baat season 4's second trailer out

Check out the first and second trailer of Gandii Baat Season 4 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 14:58 IST
Gandii Baat

Gandii Baat Season 4 will be streaming from 7th January

Makers of Gandii Baat season 4 have dropped its second trailer. Starring Mridula Mahajan and Aditya Singh Rajput, trailer 2 is creating a lot of buzz. The show will premiere on 7th January on Zee5 and AltBalaji. 

Aditya Singh Rajput has been a part of award-winning films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, and also, reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla. Mridula is a theatre artist. In case, you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out below:

For the unversed, Gandii Baat is an erotic series with each episode presenting a different story set in rural India. The series has been directed by Sachin Mohite.

Check out the first trailer below:

 

