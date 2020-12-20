Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' wins big; check out complete winners list

The recently held Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 saw Anushka Sharma's 'Patal Lok' starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee sweeping all the major accolades. While Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award, Sushmita Sen took home the trophy of the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) award for her digital web series 'Aarya.' The shows that released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020 were considered at the event that took place on Saturday.

Taking it to Instagram, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma expressed her contentment about the news. She wrote, "A prolific cast, a fantastic crew and the most innovative team of writers and creators. Proud to announce that Pataal Lok has bagged the @filmfare award for Best Series #FlyxFilmfareOTTAwards #PaatalLok - Best Series, Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy - Best Director (Series), Jaideep Ahlawat - Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male), Sudip Sharma, Hardik Mehta, Sagar Haveli & Gunjit Chopra - Best Original Story (Series), Sudip Sharma, Hardik Mehta, Sagar Haveli & Gunjit Chopra - Best Original Screenplay (Series)".

Meanwhile, have a look at the list of winners:

Best Series - Paatal Lok

Best Director, Series - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man

Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS