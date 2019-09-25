David Letterman's talk show on Netflix featuring Shahrukh Khan set to release in October

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in special episode of talk show host David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

A standalone episode of David Letterman's talk shows 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' featuring Shahrukh Khan is set to be premiered in October on Netflix. The episode titled 'My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan' will feature Shahrukh chatting with famous talk show host, writer and comic artist David Letterman. Shahrukh had shot for the episode in May this year in front of a live audience.

King Khan and @Letterman together? Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai. Something epic, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jCPUiMBset — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2019

On May 17, Shah Rukh had tweeted a picture with David Letterman, sharing his happiness on shooting for the talk show. Shahrukh tweeted “No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed. Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir.

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

David Letterman has been hosting talk shows for the past 33 years. For earlier episodes of his Netflix talk show, Letterman has hosted global celebrities like Barack Obama, George Clooney, Melinda Gates and Lewis Hamilton.

Shahrukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming web series production ‘Bard of Blood’. Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book with the same name, Bard of Blood features Emran Hashmi, Kriti Kulhari and Vineet Singh and is scheduled to stream from September 27 on OTT platform Netflix. Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is currently working on two more projects with Netflix that includes horror series Betaal and a crime drama Class of 83. Directed by Ghoul director Patrick Graham ‘Betaal’ features actor Vineet Singh. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of 83 is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's novel with the same name, the Netflix original film stars actor Bobby Deol, Shriya Sharan and Anup Soni in important roles.