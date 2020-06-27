Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WENEEDSTORIES Dark Season 3: How and where to watch the sci-fi series | Twitter reactions

Netflix's German sci-fi drama Dark is back with its third and final installment. Fans were eagerly waiting for the series to premiere on the OTT platform on June 27. The third season will show how Jonas will try to correct the events that began on June 21. Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer of Dark Season 3 which gained much attention. It piqued the interest of the viewers as it showed how all the hidden secrets in the fictitious town of Winden in Germany will be revealed.

Dark Season 3: Where to Watch

Dark Season 3 is the final installment of the much-loved sci-fi drama. It will be available to the fans on the OTT platform Netflix from June 27. The final season will explore more about human nature, love, time-travel, nihilism, self-preservation, the apocalypse, the God particle and religion.

Dark Season 3: Star cast and crew, Trailer

Dar is a multi-starrer Netlix show. It features Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz.

The show is directed by Baran bo Odar and written by Odar and Jantje Friese. The last season of Dark consists of eight episodes.

Dark Season 3: Twitter Reactions and public Review

The day is here🖤

27.06.2020

Everything is connected.

Today,

the cycle completes.

Apocalypse begins at 12:30pm🇮🇳#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/HcQ4Obgpy3 — S H U B H A M👅 (@Shubhi_2908_) June 26, 2020

What show: DARK (Season 3)



What time: Tomorrow at 12:30 PM.



What world: This one!



What to bring: A calculator, notebook, pen, and a basic understanding of quantum physics.#DarkNetflix — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 26, 2020

Me trying to remember what happened on season 1 and 2.#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/dEBkEbypCo — Chandler Bing (@blessedchandler) June 26, 2020

#DarkNetflix



Me sacrificing my sleep and food to binge watch DARK. pic.twitter.com/QWPh0u2zpD — Anurag Singh (@anurag_singh_30) June 26, 2020

Dark series opened with Ulrich Neilsen and his wife Katharina's kid Mikkel goes missing after he goes near the caves to find a stash of drugs with his siblings Martha and Magnus. Mikkel then time travels to 1986 and grows up to be Michael Khanwald. He gets married to Hannah and has a son Jonas by the end of season 1.

Dark Season 2 shows the year 1921 when Noah and a nameless guy are seen digging a cave to open up the gate before the nuclear plant even existed. It ends at the 'Day of Apocalypse,' which is June 27, 2020. Now with Season 3, the story will move forward from here.

