Crime Stories India Detectives: Netflix drops thrilling trailer, series to release on September 22

Directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, the docu-series Crime Stories India Detectives will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2021 19:11 IST
Netflix, on Tuesday, has unveiled the trailer of 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', a four-part documentary series that is set to be released on the streamer on September 22. Set in Bengaluru, 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' explores some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed.

A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. Directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations. Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series showcases four stories and will also give viewers a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities.

