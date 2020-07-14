Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAKIR KHAN Comedian Zakir Khan bags multi-show deal with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced an exclusive deal with one of India’s most popular comedians, Zakir Khan (Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare). The association sees Prime Video become the exclusive home to three upcoming highly anticipated Amazon Funnies by Zakir Khan, all produced by Only Much Louder (OML), as well as an all-new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. The exclusive collaboration with Prime Video follows a series of highly successful shows on the service, including Amazon Funnies Haq Se Single and Kakshya Gyarvi, a successful debut season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, as well as his stint as a judge on Amazon Original Series Comicstaan Season 2.

“There’s been an overwhelming response to Amazon Prime Video’s wide and diverse comedy offering, and we’re excited to keep the laughs coming with today’s announcement,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Prime Video customers will soon have exclusive access to the latest entertainment from one of the country’s most-loved comedians, including three Amazon Funnies. Zakir Khan has starred in a number of hugely popular comedy properties available on Prime Video and we can’t wait for Prime members to see what’s next, starting with the new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.”

“Today’s deal announcement marks Amazon Prime Video and Zakir’s long term commitment to comedy ,'' said Dhruv Sheth, COO, Only Much Louder. “Prime Video has been an incredible destination for comedy, from sit-coms to stand-up specials. We’re happy to further strengthen that association now that Prime Video is the exclusive home for all the latest entertainment from Zakir.”

“It is humbling to receive so much love from viewers across the world,” said Zakir Khan. “My association with Amazon Prime Video has only grown stronger since the release of Haq Se Single, my first Stand-Up special on the service. I am really excited to further deepen our association and expand the reach of Indian comedy right around the globe and reach over 200 countries with my next few specials.”

Upcoming Titles

● Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 2

● Tathastu (Stand-up special)

● Two yet-to-be-named stand-up specials

These titles will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series like The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Four More Shots Please S1 and 2, Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge S1, and S2, and Made In Heaven and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage