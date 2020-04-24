Teaser of Anushka Sharma's first web series Paatal Lok will change your way of looking at the world [WATCH]

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to venture into the digital world with her production house Clean Slate Films. A few days ago, the actress announced that she will be coming up with a web series on Amazon Prime Video and today, the actress has released the first teaser of the show. Titled Paatal Lok, the series is about the corruption and other evil forces in the society. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in.
#PaatalLok"
In the video, a voice-over is seen telling that our scriptures have mentioned that a world that is dominated by evil and lies under the world we live in. The video definitely sends chills down the spine with its intriguing graphics and picturization. Anushka also revealed that the web show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. Check out the teaser here-
View this post on Instagram
From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi
Earlier, Anushka Sharma opened up about the new projects that she will be producing along with her brother Karnesh. She had mentioned that they were working on a couple of films for Netflix and a web show on Amazon Prime.
“I’m happy that people are seeing value in our production house as content creators. We are also working with new writers and directors. When you’re not acting, you have to take out time to be involved in projects. That’s what I’ve been doing as a producer. As an actor, I’m in the midst of making a decision. This has been a hectic year with distinct films. It’s important for me to decide what I’m taking on next. Five years ago, it was a different situation. Now, I’m secure and can take time. If you continue working the way I have in the past three years, you burn out. That’s why you need to take time to understand what you want to do,” she went on to add.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, the actress is busy making memories with her parents and Virat under home quarantine. She keeps sharing videos of playing board games and goofing around with them on social media.
View this post on Instagram
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
View this post on Instagram
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
