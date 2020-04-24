Teaser of Anushka Sharma's first web series Paatal Lok will change your way of looking at the world [WATCH]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teaser of Anushka Sharma's first web series Patal Lok is out

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to venture into the digital world with her production house Clean Slate Films. A few days ago, the actress announced that she will be coming up with a web series on Amazon Prime Video and today, the actress has released the first teaser of the show. Titled Paatal Lok, the series is about the corruption and other evil forces in the society. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in.

#PaatalLok"

In the video, a voice-over is seen telling that our scriptures have mentioned that a world that is dominated by evil and lies under the world we live in. The video definitely sends chills down the spine with its intriguing graphics and picturization. Anushka also revealed that the web show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. Check out the teaser here-

Earlier, Anushka Sharma opened up about the new projects that she will be producing along with her brother Karnesh. She had mentioned that they were working on a couple of films for Netflix and a web show on Amazon Prime.

“I’m happy that people are seeing value in our production house as content creators. We are also working with new writers and directors. When you’re not acting, you have to take out time to be involved in projects. That’s what I’ve been doing as a producer. As an actor, I’m in the midst of making a decision. This has been a hectic year with distinct films. It’s important for me to decide what I’m taking on next. Five years ago, it was a different situation. Now, I’m secure and can take time. If you continue working the way I have in the past three years, you burn out. That’s why you need to take time to understand what you want to do,” she went on to add.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, the actress is busy making memories with her parents and Virat under home quarantine. She keeps sharing videos of playing board games and goofing around with them on social media.

