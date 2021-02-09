Image Source : TWITTER/@DISNEYPLUSHSVIP Annup Sonii joins Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War in the Hills'

Popular TV actor Annup Sonii has been roped in to feature in Disney+ Hotstar series "1962: The War in the Hills", the makers announced on Tuesday. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the show fronted by Abhay Deol, is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese. In the series set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War, Sonii will essay the role of Major Ranjith Khatar, a competitive Army officer and a dear friend of Major Suraj Singh (Deol).

The 46-year-old actor said he is excited to reunite with Manjrekar after starring in his 2002 directorial venture "Hathyar", fronted by Sanjay Dutt. "Mahesh sir and I go way back! A few years ago we worked together on a project, so we're quite familiar with each other's style of working. We met one fine day and he mentioned he's working on an ambitious take on the 1962 war and I instantly wanted to be a part of it," Sonii said in a statement.

"It is a great story and I am glad I am part of a series that focuses on lesser-known parts of the war. Any war story related to your own country can be quite inspiring," he said.

My role of Ranjeet Khatar is a very sweet and nice one - he is constantly competing with Abhay's Suraj Singh but in a friendly way." Presenting @soniiannup as Major Khattar! #HotstarSpecials1962 #TheWarInTheHills #StreamingFromFeb26.

Sonii, best known for hosting crime reality television show "Crime Patrol", was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav".

Also featuring Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, and Mahie Gill, "1962: The War In The Hills" will premiere on February 26.

(With PTI Inputs)