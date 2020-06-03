2019 creature feature film Crawl is Amazon Prime's new arrival this week

Image Source : AMZON PRIME VIDEO Crawl is the story of a young woman Haley and her father, trapped in their basement during a category 5 hurricane

Amazon Prime Video announced the digital premiere of the 2019 thriller Crawl directed by acclaimed director Alexandre Aja. The gripping creature-feature is sure to keep audiences at the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot. The story revolves around a father and daughter duo trying to survive after being attacked by alligators in a flooded house during a hurricane. Prime members in India can watch the title starting 4th June in English, as well as in Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Crawl is the story of a young woman Haley and her father, trapped in their basement during a category 5 hurricane. It turns out that flooding house is the least of their fears. A compact, terrifying film that keeps the audience engaged with the slowly rising floodwaters and the deadly, slow-moving alligators. Directed by Alexandre Aja and written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen, the film stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper in the lead.

