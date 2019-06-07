Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh turn scientists for Ekta Kapoor's web series on Mission Over Mars

Ekta Kapoor has come out with a web series M.O.M: Mission Over Mars based on Mars Orbiter Mission carried out by Indian Space Agency. 

New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 16:02 IST
Actress Sakshi Tanwar, known for starring in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will play a scientist in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars. The ALTBalaji show is based on a quartet of women scientists who chart the journey of Indian Space Agency's Mission on Mars right from inception to execution.

Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than Sakshi. She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita. Being a strict disciplined Mission Coordinator of M.O.M., Nandita is one who comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside being a caring mother.

"'M.O.M' is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA," Sakshi said in a statement.

Thankyou very much For all the birthday wishes 💐 I am in a low network area and is difficult to respond to each one of you but I will do so once m back 🙏 Today on my birthday we launch the poster of our new show that we decided to make 2.5 Years ago when I chanced upon this amazing story about women in Indian science. This show is On the women who sent the mission on mars - partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO. This is by far one of the most inspirational stories I have ever heard After millions of meetings with ISRO and a certain amount of Sacrosanct secrecy that they would like us to maintain We are proud to present this part fiction Part real story that is based on the humongous achievement of all the women behind indian science. Overwhelemed to introduce this campaign and our 4 eclectic actors who will represent the 4 indian women scientist This Show is our tribute to our unsung heroes #M-O-M The story of four women scientists, who take up the extraordinary challenge to successfully complete India's first mission to Mars. #MissionOverMars streaming soon on @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal @shobha9168 @monajsingh @nidhisin #SakshiTanwar @palomighosh #GauravSharma #MohanJoshi @suhaas.ahuja @manumalik1808 @ashishvidyarthi1 @ankurratheeofficial @mickymakhija @bidisha_ghosh_sharma #MrinaliniKhanna #AbhishekRege @pranaymanchanda @manjitsachdev @somenewbits @bansi_bhatia_official @meghannmalik @waikulvinay @endemolshineind

"This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show," she added.

M.O.M will also see actors like Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh playing pivotal roles.

