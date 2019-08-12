Monday, August 12, 2019
     
Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: ALTBalaji drops teaser of Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal's web show

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala explores tears, love, and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal).

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2019 19:05 IST
Get ready for a delicious and tasty treat as the teaser of ALTBalaji’s most awaited web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is out now. The first look of this romantic saga featuring TV queen Divyanka Tripathi and heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal is worth the wait. The chemistry between the two is purely soothing and it will make their fans go crazy. Rajeev and Divyanka are playing the characters of Vikram and Nitya who are chefs in the series. So one can imagine sparks flying in the kitchen as they serve the audience a show to relish.

Directed by the ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focusses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore tears, love, and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal).

Watch Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala teaser here-

 

