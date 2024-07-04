Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Armaan to go out of the way to save Abhira, know latest twist here

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Learn Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest spoiler

In the upcoming episode of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', a tremendous and explosive court drama is going to be seen. Star Plus's most popular serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is entertaining its viewers with twists and turns. At the same time, dangerous high-voltage drama will be seen in the show, after which Abhira-Armaan's life is going to change completely. In the show, Abhira is going to face new trouble and Armaan is going to be seen trying to save her. For the unversed, Abhira is accused of bribing the judge, due to which her case has been cancelled. In such a situation, Armaan makes a shocking decision to prove his wife's innocence.

Armaan will clash with his law firm

Abhira is accused of bribing the judge and Sanjay does all this on the instructions of Dadi Saa so that his career gets ruined. Armaan comes to know about all this and he is going to mess with the lawyer of his law firm to prove his wife Abhira's innocence. Seeing Abhira upset, Kaveri and Sanjay are happy with her troubles. When Abhira tries to defend herself, Ram Singh accuses her of corruption. On one hand, while Armaan (Rohit Purohit) is trying to bring Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) back to the house again, Abhira is firm on her decision that she will not return to him or the Poddar house.

Armaan will play Sanjay's band

In the upcoming episode of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Abhira comes to know that an order has been given to confiscate her bar association card, due to which her efforts to prove her innocence go in vain. Later, when Armaan goes to Abhira, she asks him to stay away from her as trouble follows him whenever he is nearby. On the other hand, the story is about to take a new turn, Armaan accuses his uncle Sanjay of falsely accusing Abhira and grabs his collar. Sanjay questions Armaan about his relationship with Abhira, to which Armaan says, "She is my life, my wife." Kaveri is shocked to hear this. Abhira later tries to meet the judge but her efforts go in vain.

