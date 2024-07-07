Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers: Will Abhira be able to save Armaan's father by donating blood?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers here

A high-voltage drama is going to be seen in Star Plus' superhit serial, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After losing her son Rohit, Vidya will now see her husband Madhav dying in agony. In today's episode, Dadi Sa will tell Armaan that he is harming his family because of a girl. Armaan will be seen saying that if he had to harm his family, he would have shown the CCTV footage in court and got Fufa Sa's license cancelled. Meanwhile, Ruhi will get a call from Armaan in the temple and he says that he will leave Poddar firm and if he wants, he will hand over the case to Fufa Sa.

Madhav gets shot

Sanjay will be seen saying in front of everyone that the staff mistakenly gave the money to the judge which he had sent for Abhira as he was assigning some cases to her. He will claim that Abhira is innocent and is a great lawyer. Armaan will then come to the outhouse and will try to explain everything to Abhira. Armaan will be seen getting a call, informing him that Madhav has been shot. This will be followed by Krish telling everyone about the accident and everyone in the Poddar house gets shocked. Armaan and Abhira will reach the spot and search for Madhav. They will find him lying unconscious. They will then bring Madhav to the hospital and take him to the operation theatre.

Will Abhira will donate blood?

Armaan cries on Abhira's shoulder while the family members reach the hospital. Armaan consoles Vidya while Abhira prays to God. All the men in the family call people to bring B-negative blood. Abhira's blood is B-negative, but the doctor says that her platelet count is very low. So she cannot donate blood. Armaan tells Abhira that she will not donate blood and she gets a call saying that a donor is available and will reach the hospital in an hour. In the precap of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', we will see Abhira donating blood and Vidya apologising to her for all the mistakes.

