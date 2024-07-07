Will Gurucharan Singh join back Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actor gets spotted at Mumbai airport

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Gurucharan Singh gets spotted at Mumbai airport

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame TV actor Gurucharan Singh has been in the headlines for a long time. Two months ago, the news broke that Gurucharan had suddenly disappeared from Delhi Airport. After this, his family filed a missing report. However, after 25 days, the actor reached his home and said that he was on a spiritual journey. Now on Saturday, July 6, the actor returned to Mumbai for the first time after going missing. The actor was spotted at Mumbai Airport with his pet. During this, he also interacted with the paparazzi and broke his silence on working again.

Gurucharan Singh reached Mumbai

A paparazzi page has shared a video of Gurucharan Singh on its Instagram, in which the actor is seen coming out of the airport with his pet dog. The paparazzi present there surround him and ask whether the production team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has paid his dues, to which the actor said, yes. He was also asked if he would return to the show. To this, Gurucharan said- "God knows. I don't know anything. As soon as I find out, I will tell you."

What is Gurucharan Singh's disappearance case?

For the unversed, TV actor Gurucharan went missing in Delhi on April 22 and returned to his home after about a month. DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena had given an update and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues, due to which he went on a "spiritual journey". The police have recorded the actor's statement in court, in which he himself said that he had gone on a religious trip away from home. During this, he had paid obeisance at Gurudwaras in many cities including Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Also Read: Salman Khan attends MS Dhoni's birthday, shares 'Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!' post