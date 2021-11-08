Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR/MOUNI ROY Will Mouni Roy return with Naagin 6? Ekta Kapoor announces show's come back in January

The latest Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the guest appearance of Ekta Kapoor, who made a big announcement as she shared the stage with superstar host Salman Khan. She announced the return of her much-loved television show Naagin for a sixth season. Ekta claimed that the show will go on air on January 30, 2022. Although, the TV and film producer did not disclose the lead actress but hinted that her name starts with initial 'M,' making us wonder if Mouni Roy will be essaying the role in Naagin 6.

Followed by the announcement, Salman Khan invited previous Naagin actresses Surbhi Chandna, who was in season five of the show and Anita Hassanandani who played Naagin in the second season. The trio then entered the Bigg Boss 15 house for some interesting as well as hilarious interaction and tasks.

During their interaction, contestants were asked to do a task wherein they had to give a 'mukhauta' that points out their real personalities. Nishant Bhatt removes the 'Dosti ka Mukhauta' from Karan Kundrra. Nishant said, “Main aur Karan kaafi acche dost hain, lekin isko merepe barosa nahi hain.” Umar Riaz gave the 'unfair mukhauta' to Shamita Shetty. Ekta asked the actress to give an answer that would prove why she is not unfair, based on her judgement in the previous task.

Meanwhile, the unexpected double eviction in Bigg Boss 15 left everyone in shock as they wonder who will take the fall. After an episode full of some serious tasks, superstar host Salman Khan announced that Ieshaan has got the least number of votes and will have to leave the show tonight. While Saturday’s episode saw Miesha Iyer's elimination, Sunday’s episode had Ieshaan making an exit.

