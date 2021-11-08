Bigg Boss 15: After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal gets evicted; Salman Khan announces 'Race to finale'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IESHAAN SEHGAAL After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal gets evicted; Salman Khan announces 'Race to finale'

It was a double eviction this Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. The unexpected double eviction leaves everyone in shock as they wonder who will take the fall. Due to fewer votes, Ieshaan Sehgaal was evicted from BB House. While Saturday’s episode saw Miesha Iyer’s elimination, Sunday’s episode had Ieshaan making an exit. Miesha's eviction left Ieshaan heartbroken and sad. On Sunday, Ekta Kapoor entered the house with Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna. After an episode full of some serious tasks, superstar host Salman Khan announced that Ieshaan has got the least number of votes and will have to leave the show tonight.

The actor also said that Ieshaan can now go to his love Miesha Iyer, adding he had warned him and asked him to play his game sincerely instead of spending all his time with the latter. "Romance ke bal pe to nahi chalta hai na ye show. Itne time se bol rahe the aapko, aap log kuch kar hi nahi rahe the," Salman added. Miesha was nominated this week along with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

On the other hand, contestants were asked to do a task wherein they had to give a 'mukhauta' that points out their real personalities. While playing the task, Nishant Bhatt removes the 'Dosti ka Mukhauta' from Karan Kundrra. Umar Riaz gave the 'unfair mukhauta' to Shamita Shetty. Ekta asked the actress to give an answer that would prove why she is not unfair, based on her judgement in the previous task.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed that the 'Race to finale' will begin from the upcoming week. He shared that a few contestants will get an up-gradation and they will be sent to a special VIP zone.