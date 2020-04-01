Who is Priyank Sharma’s first love? Former Splitsvilla contestant opens up

Actor Priyank Sharma is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The handsome hunk who has been a part of some successful reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 11, etc says that dance has always been his first love, and he is making effective use of his home quarantine time by dancing it out. While dancing has been a regular activity in Priyank's daily routine, he is now investing some more time into it with the extra free time in hand. He is learning new forms and enhancing his dance skills.

He had even taken to social media to showcase some dance moves which he has been working on religiously at home. Speaking about how he is utilising dance as a stress buster during these times, Priyank said: "Dance has always been my first love, and something that I go to when I want to relieve myself from any stress or get my mind back on track and feel energised again."

"Since I have a lot of more time in hand due to being home quarantined, I am putting in a lot more time and effort into enhancing my dancing skills, by checking out videos online and practicing every single day. Be it an hour or two, I am regularly including dance into my routine at the moment, and ensuring that I give it my all," added the "Puncch Beat" actor.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries